West Ham United linked with a January move for Joshua King

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Bournemouth striker Joshua King.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League at the start of the season but the Cherries managed to hold on to their star attacker.





According to Talksport, the player is now keen on a move to West Ham United and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can agree on a fee with Bournemouth in the coming weeks.

Alex Crook said: “I know David Moyes is still very keen to sign Josh King, having had a £13million bid rejected by Bournemouth in the summer. King also is desperate to move to the London Stadium.”

There is no doubt that West Ham United need to sign a quality attacker and King could prove to be a smart addition.

The Norwegian international can play as a striker as well as a wide forward and he could be the ideal partner for Sebastien Haller.

The Frenchman has struggled to live up to the expectations since his move from Bundesliga and West Ham United need to add more competition upfront.

Joshua King knows the Premier League well and he should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact.

A player of his calibre is too good for the Championship and a return to the Premier League would be the best option for him.

West Ham United have started the season well and David Moyes’s summer signings have been quite effective. It will be interesting to see if the Hammers hierarchy are willing to back the manager once again during the winter transfer window.