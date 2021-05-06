West Ham United keen on Brandon Williams

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the end of this season.

According to the Sun, Norwich City are looking to sign the talented young fullback on loan but they are facing competition from Premier League sides Southampton and West Ham United.





The 20-year-old defender needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a loan move away from United would be ideal for him next season.

Norwich are expected to lose Max Aarons this summer and Williams would be a superb replacement.

Meanwhile, the report adds that David Moyes is looking to use the England under-21 defender as a squad player. Williams is versatile and he can play as a right-back as well as a left-back.

The Hammers have recently loaned Jesse Lingard from Manchester United and the 28-year-old has proven to be a great success at the London club.

It will be interesting to see if they can lure Williams away from Old Trafford in the summer.

That said, they will not be able to offer the 20-year-old regular first-team football and that could be a major issue.

Williams is unlikely to want to join a club where he will be a squad player and therefore the likes of Norwich might have a better chance of landing him this summer.

