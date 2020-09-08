West Ham United in contact with Napoli’s Fernando Llorente

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options this summer and they have been in touch with the Napoli striker Fernando Llorente as per reports (h/t sportwitness).

The highly experienced striker has played in England before with Swansea and Tottenham and he could prove to be a very handy option for David Moyes next season.





Llorente could be a backup for Haller and he could make a big difference for the Hammers coming off the bench as a substitute. He would add experience and depth to the side.

The 24-cap Spanish international will also add some tactical flexibility to the West Ham side. He is capable of holding the ball up and bringing others into play and his signing will allow West Ham to take a more direct approach if needed. Furthermore, Llorente is pretty good in the air.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can agree terms with the striker now and then convince Napoli to sell the player.

The Italian side already have Victor Osimhen and Dries Mertens as their attacking options and they might be open to selling Llorente if there is a reasonable offer on the table.