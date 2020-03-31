West Ham United forward Michail Antonio loses dad, to take social media break

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has been left distraught after losing his father.
The Hammers star’s dad was in and out of the hospital due to illness for seven years before sadly passing away, and he has decided to take a break from the social media for now, urging fans to remember his family in prayers.
Antonio took to his Instagram story to share the devastating news this afternoon.
“Over the last 7 years, my dad has been ill. In and out of hospital and now his life has come to its end,” the West Ham winger revealed.
“I’ve been getting messages and I’ve been getting phone calls so I just want to put this out and say I’m not going to be responding to people much or posting anything on Instagram until I feel like I’m ready to again.
“I want all of you to put my family in my prayers.”
Antonio is a regular user of Instagram and Twitter, and he has been entertaining football fans during the present lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hammers man, 30, played a game of FIFA 20 with Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon last week after putting up a challenge on Twitter.
The game was streamed live on Twitch, with Antonio ending up on the losing side.
As a result, he had to wear a Spurs jersey, and fans will no doubt miss his online presence given the entertaining contents he always puts up.