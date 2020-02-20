West Ham United fans rip Arthur Masuaku apart after horror show against Manchester City

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
West Ham United suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last night, with goals from Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne condemning the Hammers to their 14th Premier League loss of the campaign.
The hosts should have scored more, but they weren’t clinical enough in front of goal.
West Ham were worse, though, failing to register a shot on target.
They attempted just three shots all game and only saw 23% of the possession.
The Hammers are currently 18th in the table and they have just 12 games left to save themselves from relegating.
While manager David Moyes’ tactics against City were questionable, many West Ham players had a game to forget.
Arthur Masuaku was particularly poor as Bernardo Silva gave him nightmares.
The left-back wasn’t only poor defensively, he also failed to make most of the few attacking runs he made, and a lot of West Ham fans tore into him on Twitter post-match.
Here is how some of them reacted:
Genuinely! I am better, probably by 4 or 5 times than @ArthurMasuaku he is absolutely terrible.
— Jack Sklenar (@Jsklen_face) February 19, 2020
@ArthurMasuaku so infuriating – world rather have the mascot out there
— Matthew (@McCopie) February 19, 2020
Half these players should never pull on the West Ham shirt again.
I’m looking at you, @ArthurMasuaku
— Josh Trownson (@josh_trownson) February 19, 2020
How Arthur Masuaku is a pro Footballer I’ll never know.
— Christian (@Christian_Bogan) February 19, 2020
arthur masuaku is having what i can only describe as a cuco martina here
— olly (@sewadyllo) February 19, 2020
Arthur Masuaku is shocking mate
— Ash (@WatfordAsh) February 19, 2020
Arthur masuaku absolutely stealing a living as a professional football. 100% fraud
— ⚒ marc ⚒ (@marcus_nasty86) February 20, 2020
Arthur Masuaku is a professional footballer
— John Ahern (@John_A_Ahern) February 19, 2020
The 26-year-old has played 15 Premier League games this term and has just an assist to his name.
West Ham travel to Liverpool next before games against Southampton, Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and Masuaku and others have to step up their games to have a chance of picking up much-needed points.