West Ham United fans react to their early fixtures for the 2020-21 Premier League campaign

Alani Adefunmiloye
West Ham United will kick off the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a home game against Newcastle United, and it’s safe to say that they have been handed a tough start as they face Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and
Liverpool in the other six games that follow.

It’s not the start the Hammers would have wanted after fighting relegation for the majority of last season, and manager David Moyes and his men have got their work cut out for them if they are to hit the ground running in the new campaign.


The West Ham faithful aren’t the happiest set of fans after seeing the tricky set of opening fixtures, and here is how some of them have reacted to it on Twitter:

West Ham’s last six opening day fixtures have come against Man. City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, and they picked up just three points in those games.

A win against Newcastle will be a good way to start to the season, and it could help provide the needed boost going into the other encounters.