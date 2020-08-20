West Ham United fans react to their early fixtures for the 2020-21 Premier League campaign

West Ham United will kick off the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a home game against Newcastle United, and it’s safe to say that they have been handed a tough start as they face Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and
Liverpool in the other six games that follow.
Our 2020/21 @premierleague fixtures… pic.twitter.com/xbexQKTVop
— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 20, 2020
It’s not the start the Hammers would have wanted after fighting relegation for the majority of last season, and manager David Moyes and his men have got their work cut out for them if they are to hit the ground running in the new campaign.
The West Ham faithful aren’t the happiest set of fans after seeing the tricky set of opening fixtures, and here is how some of them have reacted to it on Twitter:
We play 6 out of the top 8 in our first 7 games. Worst thing is a bad start & we will probably have yet another one.
— Callum (@WHUFCallum_) August 20, 2020
The first 7 games 😬😳
— Ben Morris (@BenMorris2005) August 20, 2020
Easy first seven games
— JackAvery (@JackAve08227243) August 20, 2020
Jesus Christ 😂😂😂
— Dan (@WesthamDan16) August 20, 2020
Very tough opening two months
— Antonio's Leap (@LeapOfAntonio) August 20, 2020
Lovely, we’ll be rock bottom by the end of October
— SJD (@samueljamesd) August 20, 2020
Might take October off coyi
— Mark (@mark_figg) August 20, 2020
We’re gonna be rock bottom on 0 points after the first 7, great
— Ciaran Condon ⚒ (@WHUCiaran) August 20, 2020
Those first seven fixtures….. pic.twitter.com/2UmsUUl4x2
— 👑Jack Dooley👑👑 (@jackdooley1999) August 20, 2020
Our start pic.twitter.com/EZhCQSo3t0
— Joe (@joescoyi) August 20, 2020
Tough start but decent run in.
— L P Collings (@baracca47) August 20, 2020
Bottom end of October. Brilliant
— Mike (@Carras9) August 20, 2020
Relegation incoming 😂😂😂😂
— Onen1gga (@dtonen1gga) August 20, 2020
Announce bottom by November
— Sam Humphreys (@SamWHU_) August 20, 2020
West Ham’s last six opening day fixtures have come against Man. City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, and they picked up just three points in those games.
A win against Newcastle will be a good way to start to the season, and it could help provide the needed boost going into the other encounters.