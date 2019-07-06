Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react to reports that club want Torino’s Andrea Belotti

West Ham United fans react to reports that club want Torino’s Andrea Belotti

6 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira claims West Ham United want Torino striker Andrea Belotti to replace Marko Arnautovic with the Austrian set to leave for Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

The Hammers are said to be ready to part with £36 million for the services of the Torino ace, but it remains to be seen if a move is indeed on the cards as they were also linked with Belotti in January.

West Ham have Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez on their radar, but a move for the Uruguayan is proving difficult, and they could be ready to switch attention to the Italy international.

A lot of the London club supporters also seem to prefer Belotti, and here is how they reacted to reports linking him with a move on Twitter:

Belotti has 79 goals in 201 Serie games to his name, and can be the perfect striker and upgrade on Arnautovic.

Finishing in top-seven is manager Manuel Pellegrini’s target for next campaign, and he needs a quality finisher to lead the line.

It remains to be seen if the Italy international can ever replicate the form of the 2016-17 season that saw him score 26 goals in 35 league games and prompted Torino to slap a £90 million asking price on his head.

However, a return of 17 goals in 39 games last season shows Belotti still has the quality to lead the line for West Ham, and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can secure his services this summer.

Celtic eyeing up a move for Husein Balic
West Ham looking to snap up Maxi Gomez with a bumper offer

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye