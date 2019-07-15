West Ham United fans react to reports that club is keen on Brentford striker Neal Maupay

West Ham United are said to have identified Brentford striker Neal Maupay as a summer transfer target as their search for Marko Arnautovic’s replacement continues.
The £15 million-rated Frenchman scored 28 goals across all competitions last season for the Bees, assisting teammates eight times.
The Hammers reckon Maupay can help fire them to Europe next season, but they have plenty competition to beat to his signing.
Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion also want the 22-year-old, and many West Ham fans believe he is the exact man for the job.
Here is how some of them reacted to the reports linking the former Saint Etienne striker with a London Stadium move on Twitter:
Watched him a lot last season very decent ST
— Oliver Bruton ⚒ (@olliebruton) July 14, 2019
Young hungry striker what's not to like.
— Gavin (@BoleynBoy64) July 14, 2019
Finally a striker at our level. Get it done 🤞
— Alex Walsh (@AlexWal29521679) July 14, 2019
Get Maupay now
— Peter Crowe (@petercrowe511) July 14, 2019
Worth a punt as he has done it in the championship so why not in the premier league some do success
— mark weir (@hammer_upton) July 14, 2019
Maupay & Haller would be unbelievable business & building for the future 👍🏼
— Rob Waldon WHUFC ⚒ (@RobWaldon) July 14, 2019
Top 6 here we come
— Brad 🛠 WHUFC (@BradHellyer1) July 14, 2019
Come onnnnnn
— James Hart (@JamesHart6WHU) July 14, 2019
Haller then Maupay would be excellent business by the club. I'd be delighted to see them sign & would rightly praise the owners/ management if they got these deals done. Guess time will tell.
— William Field (@wilfield71) July 14, 2019
Having a great campaign in the Championship doesn’t always mean a striker will hit the ground running in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen if manager Manuel Pellegrini rates Maupay highly.
West Ham can’t afford to get it wrong in their pursuit of a quality and consistent goalscorer this summer, but the Brentford star looks every inch the real deal given his talents and potential, and taking a punt on him could be worth it.