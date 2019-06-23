Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react to reports club is keen on Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor

23 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor has been linked with a return to the English Premier League, and West Ham United are said to be keen.

The Sun claims Sheffield United and Watford are also looking at the striker, and that the 35-year-old would prefer to play in London.

Adebayor left the Premier League in 2006 after an unimpressive six-month stint with Crystal Palace where he scored just once in 15 appearances.

He joined Turkish giants Istanbul Basaksehir afterwards but left by mutual consent last week after 27 goals in 71 games.

West Ham want a replacement for Andy Carroll as manager Manuel Pellegrini looks to bolster his attack, and given his wealth of experience, the former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker, who is also attracting Celtic and some Serie A outfits, could be a great threat for the Hammers off the bench.

Adebayor knows well all about the English top-flight and is a renowned aerial threat like Carroll.

While he doesn’t want to hang the boots yet, it remains to be seen if he can still cope with the rigours and physical demands of the EPL.

The London Stadium could do with a proven goalscorer like the Togolese who has 202 career goals to his name, but a lot of West Ham fans on Twitter have reservations over signing Adebayor, and here is how some of them reacted to the news:

