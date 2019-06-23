West Ham United fans react to reports club is keen on Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor

Former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor has been linked with a return to the English Premier League, and West Ham United are said to be keen.
The Sun claims Sheffield United and Watford are also looking at the striker, and that the 35-year-old would prefer to play in London.
Adebayor left the Premier League in 2006 after an unimpressive six-month stint with Crystal Palace where he scored just once in 15 appearances.
He joined Turkish giants Istanbul Basaksehir afterwards but left by mutual consent last week after 27 goals in 71 games.
West Ham want a replacement for Andy Carroll as manager Manuel Pellegrini looks to bolster his attack, and given his wealth of experience, the former Manchester City and Real Madrid striker, who is also attracting Celtic and some Serie A outfits, could be a great threat for the Hammers off the bench.
Adebayor knows well all about the English top-flight and is a renowned aerial threat like Carroll.
While he doesn’t want to hang the boots yet, it remains to be seen if he can still cope with the rigours and physical demands of the EPL.
The London Stadium could do with a proven goalscorer like the Togolese who has 202 career goals to his name, but a lot of West Ham fans on Twitter have reservations over signing Adebayor, and here is how some of them reacted to the news:
Ridiculous. Who in the right mind would want this bench warming bin-starter?
— IronLion (@scott161) June 22, 2019
Please No no no no!!!!
— Dilton (@diltondiltond1) June 21, 2019
— Liam Ford (@LiamFord23313) June 22, 2019
😂😂😂😂
— Billy⚒⚒ (@BillyWhufcCoyi2) June 22, 2019
Sullivan said a couple of years ago, no more over 30s. Zab being the exception, since that statement we’ve continued with this policy, and wasted good wages on bit players. Anyone with free in their transfer CV attracts our board! Do not want him. Well past his best!
— Dave 'Ashie' Ash (@DaveAsh3) June 22, 2019
If this is true im going to bed and never getting up again.🙈😱🤯⚒😖
— tracey andrews (@lemlem75) June 22, 2019
You are joking right????
— Dilton (@diltondiltond1) June 21, 2019
God no. Please, no!
— Kris Chennedy (@C_J_Kennedy) June 22, 2019