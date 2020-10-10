West Ham United fans react to possible contract extension for Declan Rice

A section on West Ham United fans on Twitter have reacted positively after learning that the club are looking to offer midfielder Declan Rice an improved contract.

Rice has developed into an important figure at the heart of the Hammers’ midfield and he played a key role for the club last term as they avoided relegation from the top-flight.





He was the subject of interest from Chelsea earlier this summer, but a deal never materialised as they were unlikely to meet the reported £80m price tag.

According to The Sun, the hierarchy are now keen on keeping hold of the 21-year-old and they are ready to double his current wages worth £60,000-a-week.

The England international was previously on just £3,000-a-week in December 2018 when he put pen-to-paper on a new deal until June 2024 with the option for another year.

However, he has since made immense progress with the club and the board are aware of the need to double his salary to keep him happy.

The east London outfit recently allowed Felipe Anderson to join Porto on loan and the Portuguese outfit will be paying part of his £85,000-a-week wages.

On top of this, they have mutually parted ways with midfielder Jack Wilshere, who was earning £100,000-a-week and that has freed up funds to offer Rice an improved deal.

A new £120,000-a-week contract would make Rice the highest earner at the Hammers and some of the club’s faithful believe it is a no-brainer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com