West Ham United fans react to Pablo Fornals’ performance against Italy under-21

17 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham United secured the signing of Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals from Villareal for £24 million last week, and the Hammers’ second most expensive signing showed Premier League fans what he is capable of on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old had a 23-minute cameo for Spain under-21 during their 3-1 loss to their Italy counterparts in the Euros under-21.

Fornals completed all of the 15 passes he attempted, while also managing to complete two take-ons, and he will hope he has done enough to start against Belgium on Wednesday.

The midfielder was brilliant for Villareal last term, scoring five goals and assisting six in 48 appearances, and shouldn’t have a problem hitting the ground running at the London Stadium.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini is aiming for a top-seven finish next term after leading West Ham to 10th place last term, and securing quality signings like Fornals this summer will make them better.

Some Hammers fans were impressed by the performance of their new signing against the Italians, and here is how they reacted to his display on Twitter:

