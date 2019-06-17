West Ham United fans react to Pablo Fornals’ performance against Italy under-21

West Ham United secured the signing of Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals from Villareal for £24 million last week, and the Hammers’ second most expensive signing showed Premier League fans what he is capable of on Sunday night.
The 23-year-old had a 23-minute cameo for Spain under-21 during their 3-1 loss to their Italy counterparts in the Euros under-21.
Fornals completed all of the 15 passes he attempted, while also managing to complete two take-ons, and he will hope he has done enough to start against Belgium on Wednesday.
The midfielder was brilliant for Villareal last term, scoring five goals and assisting six in 48 appearances, and shouldn’t have a problem hitting the ground running at the London Stadium.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini is aiming for a top-seven finish next term after leading West Ham to 10th place last term, and securing quality signings like Fornals this summer will make them better.
Some Hammers fans were impressed by the performance of their new signing against the Italians, and here is how they reacted to his display on Twitter:
Not getting carried away but Fornals is better than Messi
— Arthur Powell (@Arthur_WHU) June 16, 2019
Is everyone watching Fornals vs Italy?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BXBA02E47y
— Benjy⚒ (@BenjyLeak) June 16, 2019
I was impressed with Pablo Formals when he came on for Spain u-21 v Italy u-21 last night for the last 25 mins looks a right baller & I think he will be even better than Manuel Lanzini in my opinion! I am not sure why Manuel Pellegrini thinks both can start in the same team hmmn?
— Michael A. Gomes (@MichaelAGomes9) June 17, 2019
FT Spain 1-3 Italy very impressed with @pablofornals despite the fact he only got 23 mins, should've been on from the start, this young man is gonna be a handful for defenders in the PL
— BKHammer (@BKhammer1) June 16, 2019
Just put the Spain game on. Already impressed with Fornals ⚒
— Samzini⚒ (@Samcam06) June 16, 2019
Baller
— 🛠 (@CallumWHU__) June 16, 2019
He put some lovely passes in and some good crosses
— Matthew Lacey (@MttLacey) June 16, 2019
Looked good on the ball. Nice pass for the header near the end.
— Richii (@AlternativityOO) June 16, 2019