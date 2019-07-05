Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react to Mark Noble’s assist for Felipe Anderson in training clip

West Ham United fans react to Mark Noble’s assist for Felipe Anderson in training clip

5 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham

West Ham United have kicked off their pre-season preparations for the 2019-20 campaign, with most of the players present at the training facility as manager Manuel Pellegrini looks to get them in top shape and form after the break.

The club’s official Twitter handle has been sharing short clips from the training ground, and one where Brazilian attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson scored a brilliant goal after a deft move has particularly caught the eyes.

While the South American’s piece of skill and eventual chip were interesting to behold, Mark Noble’s assist caught the attention of some West Ham fans who reacted thus on Twitter:

The Hammers skipper featured in 31 Premier League games last term, scoring five and assisting five others and proving he still had quality service to offer in the middle of the park.

Noble, 32, will be looking to feature regularly in Pellegrini’s starting XI again despite the competition that will be available for playing minutes and berths in the coming season.

Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez are set to return to action after lengthy injury layoffs, while newly-signed Pablo Fornals is expected to walk into the team, and it will be interesting to see how the veteran midfielder will fare.

Celtic's Boli Mbombo says he is technically better than Romelu Lukaku
Aston Villa fans react to links with Alex McCarthy

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye