West Ham United fans react to Mark Noble’s assist for Felipe Anderson in training clip

West Ham United have kicked off their pre-season preparations for the 2019-20 campaign, with most of the players present at the training facility as manager Manuel Pellegrini looks to get them in top shape and form after the break.
The club’s official Twitter handle has been sharing short clips from the training ground, and one where Brazilian attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson scored a brilliant goal after a deft move has particularly caught the eyes.
Just @F_Andersoon, making it look easy… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fq7Za5aNpQ
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 4, 2019
While the South American’s piece of skill and eventual chip were interesting to behold, Mark Noble’s assist caught the attention of some West Ham fans who reacted thus on Twitter:
All credit to Felipe but that pass from the Skipper is something only he can do!
— Joel Koch (@JoelKoch09) July 4, 2019
Outside of the boot pass from Nobes not getting a mention lads?
— Ian McKee (@ianmckee58) July 4, 2019
@Noble16Mark I see you with that ball tho 👀🔥
— Sam Stanton (@Sam_Stanton1989) July 4, 2019
Noble creating that goal, can’t believe people think he’s finished🤯
— Curtis Clarke⚒ (@Curtis_Clarke16) July 4, 2019
All about the ball from Nobes there 🙌🏽🙌🏽
— Luke Brett (@Bretty92) July 4, 2019
Assist too!
— Rory Jenkins (@Roryroryworld) July 4, 2019
Not a bad ball from @Noble16Mark
— nick munn (@nickgmunn) July 4, 2019
How has @Noble16Mark turned into prime Pirlo lately?
— Glenn Bradley (@happyhammer888) July 4, 2019
Mateeeee that’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥
— lecks87 (@lecks87) July 4, 2019
That Noble pass 😍
— Paddy Worboyes (@Pworboyes1995) July 4, 2019
That ball by Nobes yeah
— Marc (@Quirkie_Bear) July 4, 2019
The Hammers skipper featured in 31 Premier League games last term, scoring five and assisting five others and proving he still had quality service to offer in the middle of the park.
Noble, 32, will be looking to feature regularly in Pellegrini’s starting XI again despite the competition that will be available for playing minutes and berths in the coming season.
Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sanchez are set to return to action after lengthy injury layoffs, while newly-signed Pablo Fornals is expected to walk into the team, and it will be interesting to see how the veteran midfielder will fare.