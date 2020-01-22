West Ham United fans react to links with AS Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi

West Ham United boss David Moyes wants to bring back French midfielder Steven Nzonzi to the English Premier League, according to The Sun.
The Hammers are just a place above the relegation zone ahead of tonight’s trip to Leicester City, and they are level on points (23) with 18th-placed Bournemouth and 19th-played Watford.
Quality signings this month will go a long way in ensuring they retain their Premier League status at the end of the campaign, and Nzonzi could be a fine addition.
The World Cup winner has enough experience in the top-flight and will push the duo of Mark Noble and Declan Rice.
While he is already 31, having him on loan till the end of the campaign could do West Ham a lot of good, but going after him remains a gamble.
Some Hammers fans think Nzonzi has what it takes to improve their midfield, though, and here is how they reacted to the reports linking him with a move to the London Stadium on Twitter:
Would love him but ain’t happening
— West Ham (A)Way (@WESTHAM_AWAY) January 21, 2020
Not perfect but wouldn’t be the worst signing for the rest of the season. A big step up on Sanchez and rarely out through injury.
— Claretludo (@claretludo) January 21, 2020
Would be a very good signing if we managed to pull this off.
— Bradley Wells (@welsyb) January 21, 2020
Now this would be a decent signing
— Oliver Bruton ⚒ (@olliebruton) January 21, 2020
Perfect solution so i doubt it will happen 🤨🤐🙄
— ⚒ E20 HAMMER ⚒ (@Under5ives) January 21, 2020
This would be a good signing imo.
— Chris Burrell (@deanashtonsfoot) January 21, 2020
Exactly what we need
— Darren (@Dazzairons) January 21, 2020
Good player get it done
— Mark (@ElvinWestside) January 21, 2020
Nzonzi has reportedly been offered a good deal by West Ham as he looks to cut short his loan at Galatasaray, and his parent club AS Roma won’t stand in his way.
However, he wants to play in the Champions League or Europa League, and he is keen to wait if suitors offering European football will approach him.