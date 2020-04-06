Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham United fans react to latest transfer rumour about Issa Diop

6 April, 2020 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham
West Ham United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that Issa Diop is angling a move away from the London club this summer.

According to reports from Team Talk, the Hammers defender Diop has told the club that he wants to leave this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur being favourites to land him.

The report claims that Everton and Manchester United are also interested in securing his signature. Arsenal are also in the hunt for his signature. The 23-year-old still has three years to run on his current deal at West Ham, and the Irons could demand £60million for his signature.

Many West Ham fans are doubting the veracity of the report, while there are some who feel that Diop should be sold if the club find a proper replacement. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The Frenchman has been a key player in the West Ham defence, making 5.6 clearances and blocking 0.9 shots per 90 minutes. Diop has shown flashes of brilliance at times, but fans are right to point out that the 23-year-old has struggled with consistency for the Hammers.

West Ham’s plans for the summer transfer window largely depends on where they finish at the end of the season. They are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship, and if that happens, the London outfit may struggle to keep hold of some of their star players including Diop.

