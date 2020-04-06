West Ham United fans react to latest transfer rumour about Issa Diop

West Ham United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that Issa Diop is angling a move away from the London club this summer.
According to reports from Team Talk, the Hammers defender Diop has told the club that he wants to leave this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur being favourites to land him.
The report claims that Everton and Manchester United are also interested in securing his signature. Arsenal are also in the hunt for his signature. The 23-year-old still has three years to run on his current deal at West Ham, and the Irons could demand £60million for his signature.
Many West Ham fans are doubting the veracity of the report, while there are some who feel that Diop should be sold if the club find a proper replacement. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Can see us cashing in on him I like him but he is inconsistent if the money gets re invested I wouldn’t be too sad to see him go
— will earle (@willearle_) April 5, 2020
Salty fans in the replies, he’s young and a very good player with a lot of potential. We are unstable and not moving forward, don’t blame him.
— Arun (@ArunJanaka) April 5, 2020
The question I always ask when a player might leave is can we replace him with a player of equal or better quality? Yeah we probably can.
— VINNYWHUFC (@vinnywhufc) April 5, 2020
Issa Diop is a player with great potential at this level, however, has been extremely inconsistent this season and has been overshadowed by the performances of Ogbonna.West Ham should only contemplate selling Diop if they have replacement lined up prior to selling and a large fee
— Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) April 5, 2020
Excellent news, much overated. Get as much money as we can for him & bin him off. We only want players who want to play for the badge
— Boz (@BrianBosomworth) April 5, 2020
To be honest for me he wouldn't be hard to replace
— harry clark GSBOUT (@uptonclark) April 5, 2020
The Frenchman has been a key player in the West Ham defence, making 5.6 clearances and blocking 0.9 shots per 90 minutes. Diop has shown flashes of brilliance at times, but fans are right to point out that the 23-year-old has struggled with consistency for the Hammers.
West Ham’s plans for the summer transfer window largely depends on where they finish at the end of the season. They are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship, and if that happens, the London outfit may struggle to keep hold of some of their star players including Diop.