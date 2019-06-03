Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react to Edimilson Fernandes’ exit

3 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes has ended his West Ham United career, joining Bundesliga side Mainz on a four-year deal after spending the 2018-19 campaign on loan with Serie A side Fiorentina.

The 23-year-old joined the Hammers from Sion in August 2016, featuring in 48 first-team appearances in the two seasons he spent at London Stadium.

Fernandes played 33 games for Fiorentina last term, and despite impressing, he couldn’t convince manager Manuel Pellegrini enough to earn a return, and the Chilean will now hope to secure the signature of another midfielder from the fees realized from his sales.

A lot of West Ham fans weren’t happy to see the midfielder leave, though, and here is how some of them reacted to his departure on Twitter.

West Ham owners have told Pellegrini he has to raise funds if more money is to be spent this summer, and more players are expected to be flogged as a major squad shakeup gets underway.

Finishing in the Europa League places is the target for next season, and after an outlay of £90 million last summer, the Hammers will be looking to make more quality signings this window.

