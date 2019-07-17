Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react to Carlos Sanchez’s performance against Manchester City

17 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News, West Ham

West Ham United were handed a 4-1 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Wednesday.

The Hammers went into the lead after Mark Noble converted from the spot, but found themselves trailing 2-1 by half-time.

Some dreadful defending from West Ham and quality football from City ensured that two more goals were scored by the Premier League defending champions at full-time, and Manuel Pellegrini’s side will now face Newcastle United in the third-place play-off after the Magpies lost 4-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier during the day.

The Hammers couldn’t sustain momentum for the whole of the clash despite starting out impressively, and they will have to do better when both sides meet during the opening weekend of the new campaign.

Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez was really dreadful in the middle of the park after coming on for Declan Rice for the second-half.

While his lack of match fitness and rustiness are partly to blame, the 33-year-old spent too much time on the ball and couldn’t get the team moving at the needed pace.

Lots of West Ham fans have laid into Sanchez’s woeful performance against Pep Guardiola’s side on Twitter, and here is how some of them reacted:

