West Ham United fans react to Carlos Sanchez’s performance against Manchester City

West Ham United were handed a 4-1 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy on Wednesday.
The Hammers went into the lead after Mark Noble converted from the spot, but found themselves trailing 2-1 by half-time.
Some dreadful defending from West Ham and quality football from City ensured that two more goals were scored by the Premier League defending champions at full-time, and Manuel Pellegrini’s side will now face Newcastle United in the third-place play-off after the Magpies lost 4-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier during the day.
The Hammers couldn’t sustain momentum for the whole of the clash despite starting out impressively, and they will have to do better when both sides meet during the opening weekend of the new campaign.
Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez was really dreadful in the middle of the park after coming on for Declan Rice for the second-half.
While his lack of match fitness and rustiness are partly to blame, the 33-year-old spent too much time on the ball and couldn’t get the team moving at the needed pace.
Lots of West Ham fans have laid into Sanchez's woeful performance against Pep Guardiola's side on Twitter, and here is how some of them reacted:
Get Carlos Sanchez out please
— Brad ⚒️⚽ (@BradWright1998) July 17, 2019
I never do want to see Carlos Sanchez in a West Ham shirt again please someone take him awful awful player
— Joe Halford (@joe90halford) July 17, 2019
Carlos Sanchez should never play again. For anyone 😂
— Matty Denners (@Denner7s) July 17, 2019
FT: City 4-1 West Ham.
Played some good football during the game but defensively we were so drab 🤧
Carlos Sanchez leave my club please
— 1bby (@1bbyWHU) July 17, 2019
The weakest link, Carlos Sanchez. Sell him off pls.
— MFK (@electracel) July 17, 2019
Carlos Sanchez…🙄🙄
And I got slated for not being happy that we was signing him last summer. #WHUFC #COYI
— West Ham News & Views ⚒️ (@WHUFC_News_6) July 17, 2019
I struggle to think of a worse player in the premier league than Carlos Sanchez
— el vejestorio (@Fluuked) July 17, 2019
Carlos Sanchez is the worst player in this squad by a mile
— Luke Jacobs (@_LukeJacobs10) July 17, 2019
Why is Carlos Sanchez still here? Awful footballer
— Danny Kavanagh (@DannyKavanagh2) July 17, 2019
What do we have to do to get rid of Carlos Sanchez?
— Bayou Ironworks (@BayouIronworks) July 17, 2019
I can't believe Carlos Sanchez is still a West Ham player
— alex (@Sensanetional) July 17, 2019