West Ham United fans react as Slaven Bilic becomes West Bromwich Albion manager

West Bromwich Albion have appointed Slaven Bilic as their new manager, handing the Croatian a two-year contract and a return to England two years after he left West Ham United.
Last season, the Baggies failed to secure immediate promotion back to the English top-flight after relegating at the end of 2017-18, as they lost the semifinals of the playoffs to Aston Villa on penalties.
With Bilic now in charge, West Brom will hope they can finally secure promotion at the end of next season.
Some West Ham fans on Twitter believe that is possible with their former boss now in charge, and here is how they reacted to his appointment as Baggies’ manager:
West Brom will get promoted.
— Mr M.Saffer (@hammersaffer) June 13, 2019
Absolutely! Great man #SuperSlav ⚒
— KZ (@kareem_zaman) June 13, 2019
I’ve gone from hating West Brom to wanting them to get promoted in one day! Forza Bilic!!
— WHUlogical⚒ (@WHUlogical) June 13, 2019
Good luck Slav ⚒
— Mark Wood (@woodywhufc) June 13, 2019
Top man, he will work his socks off for you, he is a fans manager, tells it as it is, but he will need the backing of the board & the supporters, all the very best wishes for the future Slaven ⚒⚒⚒
— Bob austin (@bobaustin65) June 13, 2019
Payer let him down and broke him, sadly move did not help, good to see him back – maybe West Ham manager again one day!
— Mark Nicholls (@MarkNic16596326) June 13, 2019
Great appointment for WBA. Good luck Slav ⚒
— John Knox (@crossed_hammers) June 13, 2019
Wish nothing but the very best of luck to Slaven Bilic at West Brom. Couldn’t love the man anymore and really hope he gets them up so we can see him at the London Stadium next season ⚒❤️ pic.twitter.com/FidJkNf9UF
— West Ham News (@whufc_news) June 13, 2019
Bilic led the Hammers to a seventh-place Premier League finish in his first season at the club – a highest-placed finish for them – and with enough support in the summer transfer window, he could lead West Brom back to the top-flight next term.