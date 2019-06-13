Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react as Slaven Bilic becomes West Bromwich Albion manager

13 June, 2019 English Championship, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Brom, West Ham

West Bromwich Albion have appointed Slaven Bilic as their new manager, handing the Croatian a two-year contract and a return to England two years after he left West Ham United.

Last season, the Baggies failed to secure immediate promotion back to the English top-flight after relegating at the end of 2017-18, as they lost the semifinals of the playoffs to Aston Villa on penalties.

With Bilic now in charge, West Brom will hope they can finally secure promotion at the end of next season.

Some West Ham fans on Twitter believe that is possible with their former boss now in charge, and here is how they reacted to his appointment as Baggies’ manager:

Bilic led the Hammers to a seventh-place Premier League finish in his first season at the club – a highest-placed finish for them – and with enough support in the summer transfer window, he could lead West Brom back to the top-flight next term.

