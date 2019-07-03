Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react as Robert Snodgrass signs one-year extension

West Ham United fans react as Robert Snodgrass signs one-year extension

3 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham

West Ham United attacking midfielder Robert Snodgrass has signed a new one-year contract with an option for a further 12 months at the London Stadium club after an impressive 2018-19 campaign.

The Scotland international appeared to have come to the end of his Hammers career after he was frozen out by former boss Slaven Bilic, but he has managed to turn things around, featuring in 38 games across all competitions for Manuel Pellegrini last term.

Snodgrass was snapped up by West Ham from Hull City in January 2017, but he was loaned out to Aston Villa six months later.

David Moyes wanted him back but wasn’t able to get him, and he returned to London last summer after the Villa Park outfit were unable to meet the Hammers’ asking price.

The Scotsman scored four goals and bagged nine assists last term, and his work-rate and tirelessness particularly caught the eyes.

Lots of West Ham fans are delighted to see the club reward Snodgrass with a new deal, and here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter:

Daniel Levy to Tanguy Ndombele's agents on Monday: "You are not leaving here without having signed with us."
Tony Cascarino slams Rafa Benitez for moving to China after leaving Newcastle United

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye