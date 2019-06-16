Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react as Manchester United come after Issa Diop

16 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop is on the radar of Manchester United, and the Old Trafford outfit are willing to pay £45 million plus a player for his signature this summer.

The 22-year-old was signed for £22 million from Toulouse last summer, and has since established himself as one of manager Manuel Pellegrini’s most important players after featuring in 38 games across all competitions.

Diop has the potential to become one of the best centre-backs in the league, and the fact that he was on the radars of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona before West Ham won the race for his signature speaks volume.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho was full of praise for the France youth international after the Hammers’ 1-0 win over the Red Devils last September, and it’s no suprise that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add him to his defensive ranks.

West Ham have since knocked back United’s offer as they aren’t keen on letting Diop go, and it is believed they would not even listen to offers of less than £60 million.

Fans of the London Stadium don’t want to see the centre-back get sold this summer, and here is how some of them have reacted to the report on Twitter:

