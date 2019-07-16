West Ham United fans react as David Gold confirms Sam Bryam’s exit

English right-back Sam Bryam has left West Ham United for Norwich City for £750,000, according to Sky Sports.
The 25-year-old had found himself behind Ryan Fredericks and Pablo Zabaleta in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s selection order, and he had to spend last season on loan with Nottingham Forest.
Bryam featured in just six Championship games, and it wasn’t enough to convince West Ham to hold on to him.
The Hammers secured the services of the former Leeds United full-back for £4 million in the winter of 2016, and with just a year left on his deal, they were keen to let him go on the cheap, suffering a loss of more than £3 million.
West Ham co-owner David Gold announced Bryam’s exit on his Twitter handle, and many fans made their feelings about his fees known.
Here is how some of them reacted:
Good luck to him but y so cheap he's worth at least 2.5 mill y do we sell our players so cheap
— TIGER and HAMMER (@JohnFloris41) July 16, 2019
Best of luck to the player. But the majority of fans will question how we can sell a player to another PL club for such a minimal fee. It appears bad business
— Jon Bish (@Bishy613) July 16, 2019
Any chance we had a sell on fee? Even though he struggled with injury £750k is a poor deal for us
— Carl Buet (@CarlyBuet) July 16, 2019
750k, you're absolutely dreadful at selling players
— Jamie Norwood (@JimboNorwood) July 16, 2019
Injuries meant that his games for us were very limited. I have no doubt that he is a decent full back and like John Mc Dowell many yrs ago will prove to be a good buy for Norwich.
— Roger Barden (@ElCampello) July 16, 2019
Good luck Sam . Gutted to see you go but playing regular football is the key for any professional. All the best .
— ⚒ ⚽️ CoachDazza ⚽️ ⚒ (@DRS_Engineering) July 16, 2019
Loved a terribly timed, full blooded tackle the lad…
Shame was blighted with so many knocks
— Peter (@blunders1985) July 16, 2019
So cheap
— Ds Profanity Gifts (@DirtyStamps) July 16, 2019
Bryam made 36 appearances for West Ham, with 27 coming in the Premier League.
His exit is a testament of the direction the club are going towards, and more players not good enough for the top-seven mission are expected to be sold this summer.
The Hammers should have demanded more from Norwich for the defender, though, but they clearly didn’t want to waste time haggling over a fee.