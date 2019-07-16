Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react as David Gold confirms Sam Bryam’s exit

16 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

English right-back Sam Bryam has left West Ham United for Norwich City for £750,000, according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old had found himself behind Ryan Fredericks and Pablo Zabaleta in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s selection order, and he had to spend last season on loan with Nottingham Forest.

Bryam featured in just six Championship games, and it wasn’t enough to convince West Ham to hold on to him.

The Hammers secured the services of the former Leeds United full-back for £4 million in the winter of 2016, and with just a year left on his deal, they were keen to let him go on the cheap, suffering a loss of more than £3 million.

West Ham co-owner David Gold announced Bryam’s exit on his Twitter handle, and many fans made their feelings about his fees known.

Here is how some of them reacted:

Bryam made 36 appearances for West Ham, with 27 coming in the Premier League.

His exit is a testament of the direction the club are going towards, and more players not good enough for the top-seven mission are expected to be sold this summer.

The Hammers should have demanded more from Norwich for the defender, though, but they clearly didn’t want to waste time haggling over a fee.

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye