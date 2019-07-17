Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react as David Gold announces French striker Sebastien Haller as club’s new record signing

17 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

West Ham United have completed the signing of French striker Sebastien Haller from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers paid £45 million for the 25-year-old, making him their new club record signing after he eclipsed the £36 million they paid Lazio for Felipe Anderson’s signature last summer.

West Ham co-owner David Gold took to Twitter to make the announcement to the delight of fans:

Haller scored 19 goals in 39 games across all competitions in the Bundesliga last term, and manager Manuel Pellegrini will hope he can lead the side to Europe.

West Ham will fancy their chances of finishing as the rest of the best next season after ending last season in 10th place.

The club have now broken their transfer record for a third time in a little over a year, and the board have definitely done an impressive job in that regard.

The onus is now on Pellegrini and the players to deliver, while the fans are also expected to offer their unwavering support for the team home and away going forward.

As expected, a lot of them are pleased with Haller’s signing, and here is how some of them reacted to Gold’s announcement on Twitter:

