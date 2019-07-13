West Ham United fans react as club reportedly turn to Sampdoria striker Duvan Zapata after missing out on Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez

West Ham United are reportedly after Sampdoria striker Duvan Zapata as the man to lead their attack next season after they missed out on Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
The Colombia international, on a two-season loan at Atalanta with an option to purchase, was once on the Hammers’ radar, but work permit issues saw a deal fall through.
Zapata finished as the second highest goalscorer in the Serie A last term after netting 23 goals – two more than Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 28-year-old definitely can fire West Ham to Europe at the end of next season, and many supporters want manager Manuel Pellegrini to bring him to the London Stadium.
Here is how some Hammers on Twitter reacted to the reports that the club are keen on the Colombian:
Yes yes yes make this deal happen. Proven goalscorer 💪💪💪⚒⚒⚒⚒⚒
— Leonidas Odinson (@LeonidasOdinson) July 11, 2019
If only we’d got a work permit all those years ago
— joe docle (@DocleJoe) July 12, 2019
That is some record
— Kevin&Laura (@ThePrestoe2) July 11, 2019
I’m sure we tried to sign this guy about 3or 4 years ago & I think there was a work permit problem. I’m sure it was him.
— Jason blundell (@JasonJason07977) July 11, 2019
Would rather have Haller, 3-4 years younger and has better stats – that being said, if we somehow got Zapata it's not like I'd complain 😂
— Elliot Tyler (@ElliotTyler11) July 11, 2019
Oh yes💪💪💪⚒⚒⚒⚒
— Leonidas Odinson (@LeonidasOdinson) July 12, 2019
Announce Duvan Zapata and Sebastien Haller! ⚒️
— Fabian WHUFC 🇺🇸 (@WHUFC_USA_2008) July 12, 2019
Zapata is an absolute machine. I called him out about 3 months ago, genuinely think he would improve 95% of teams and be a star for us! Either him or Haller and I’ll be over the moon
— ⚒Sam the Hammer⚒ (@samcwhufc) July 11, 2019
Weren't we linked with him years back under allardyce??🤔
Reckon he looks the part and make no mistake is miles better than marega. Id rather take him at 28. 40 m is bit steep just on the age factor though.he is quality.⚒
— tracey andrews (@lemlem75) July 12, 2019
Pellegrini needs a consistent goalscorer next season if West Ham are to finish in top seven, and paying Sampdoria £40 million for Zapata could be worth it in the end.
There are 27 days left before the summer transfer window closes, and the East London team have to act quickly if they want a new striker next season.
If that would be the Colombian remains to be seen, though.