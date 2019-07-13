Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react as club reportedly turn to Sampdoria striker Duvan Zapata after missing out on Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez

West Ham United are reportedly after Sampdoria striker Duvan Zapata as the man to lead their attack next season after they missed out on Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

The Colombia international, on a two-season loan at Atalanta with an option to purchase, was once on the Hammers’ radar, but work permit issues saw a deal fall through.

Zapata finished as the second highest goalscorer in the Serie A last term after netting 23 goals – two more than Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 28-year-old definitely can fire West Ham to Europe at the end of next season, and many supporters want manager Manuel Pellegrini to bring him to the London Stadium.

Here is how some Hammers on Twitter reacted to the reports that the club are keen on the Colombian:

Pellegrini needs a consistent goalscorer next season if West Ham are to finish in top seven, and paying Sampdoria £40 million for Zapata could be worth it in the end.

There are 27 days left before the summer transfer window closes, and the East London team have to act quickly if they want a new striker next season.

If that would be the Colombian remains to be seen, though.

