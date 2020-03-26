West Ham United fans react as club announce plan to show their final game at the Boleyn Ground

West Ham United fans have held protests against the club’s owners on a few occasions this term, and one of their grievances stem from the fact that a lot of them don’t like the London Stadium.
The Hammers left Boleyn Ground for their new ground in August 2016 after 112 years, and the fans are still mad with the club’s decision.
While West Ham are the primary tenants of the London Stadium, the stadium operators arrange many other events for the stadium.
The fans have struggled to replicate the atmosphere of the Boleyn Ground at their new stadium, with the presence of tracks hindering them from being close to the pitch.
West Ham’s last game at Upton Park came against Manchester United on May 10, 2016, and the club have announced on Twitter that the game, which ended in a 3-2 victory, will be streamed on YouTube today.
It is bound to bring memories back, and some fans are afraid they wouldn’t be able to contain their emotions while watching it.
Here is how some of them reacted to West Ham’s announcement on Twitter:
Oh good god, this is gonna be so painful pic.twitter.com/Kqs2WJdst8
— Roger-J (@Roger_J_coyi) March 26, 2020
Well there goes my stock of toilet rolls 😭
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) March 25, 2020
And break my heart twice? Nah
— ً (@WestHamCF) March 25, 2020
One of the best,but also saddest days of my life,honoured & privileged to have been there that night,flew back to Perth Western Australia the next day with tears in my eyes.😢.. never forget! ⚒⚒⚒
— MaxWHUSHRINENosworthy (@MaxNosworthy) March 25, 2020
It’s far too depressing in the world right now and you re run this just to cheer us up even more 🤔😢
— Daniel Knight (@78danielk) March 25, 2020
I can't do this again
— Will Donaldson (@willfdon) March 25, 2020
Back when we were a club with our own ground
— Jamie Penfold ⚒ (@jamie_penfold) March 26, 2020
Getting the tissues out pic.twitter.com/hqopthE2Wq
— Elliott (@_Elliott__1) March 26, 2020
The day the club died.
— Stuart Lingard (@StuartJLingard) March 26, 2020
Cheers I’m crying again 😂
— Jamie (@JamieWHU__) March 25, 2020
Boleyn ground had a seating capacity of 35,016 and was demolished in 2016 to make way for a new development.
West Ham’s new ground has a seating capacity of 66,000, and the club sold out their 50,000 season ticket allocation for the stadium during their first season.