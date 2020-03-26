Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react as club announce plan to show their final game at the Boleyn Ground

26 March, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham

West Ham United fans have held protests against the club’s owners on a few occasions this term, and one of their grievances stem from the fact that a lot of them don’t like the London Stadium.

The Hammers left Boleyn Ground for their new ground in August 2016 after 112 years, and the fans are still mad with the club’s decision.

While West Ham are the primary tenants of the London Stadium, the stadium operators arrange many other events for the stadium.

The fans have struggled to replicate the atmosphere of the Boleyn Ground at their new stadium, with the presence of tracks hindering them from being close to the pitch.

West Ham’s last game at Upton Park came against Manchester United on May 10, 2016, and the club have announced on Twitter that the game, which ended in a 3-2 victory, will be streamed on YouTube today.

It is bound to bring memories back, and some fans are afraid they wouldn’t be able to contain their emotions while watching it.

Here is how some of them reacted to West Ham’s announcement on Twitter:

Boleyn ground had a seating capacity of 35,016 and was demolished in 2016 to make way for a new development.

West Ham’s new ground has a seating capacity of 66,000, and the club sold out their 50,000 season ticket allocation for the stadium during their first season.

