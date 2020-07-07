West Ham United fans react as Burnley duo Ben Mee and Jack Cork are ruled out of clash

Alani Adefunmiloye
West Ham United host Burnley at the London Stadium tomorrow and will hope to secure all three points in order to further boost their survival chances.

The Hammers were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday following their 3-2 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday, and they will fancy their chances against Sean Dyche’s side.


West Ham have also been handed a huge boost after the Burnley boss confirmed that he will be without centre-back Ben Mee and defensive midfielder Jack Cork for tomorrow’s game.

Hammers fans reckon the absence of the duo increases their chances of getting something out of the game, and here is how some of them reacted to the news on Twitter:

Mee has missed just a league game for Burnley this term, while Cork has missed only three, and they have played a huge role in the 13 clean sheets the side have kept thus far.

The Clarets have conceded 46 goals so far, and the duo have been key to their defensive solidity at the back.

West Ham are expected to exploit the absence of both players, and it will be interesting to see if they can grab their ninth win of the campaign.