West Ham United fans comment on reports linking club with Joao Mario

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

West Ham United have been linked with an interest in Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario, with the Serie A giants keen on selling him for around £12 million as he is now surplus to requirements.

Galatasaray, Real Betis, Valencia, Leeds United and Newcastle United are also keen on the 27-year-old who spent last season on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow.


Mario spent the second-half of 2017-18 on loan at West Ham, scoring twice and assisting once in 18 games to help keep the side up.

With Manuel Pellegrini replacing then interim manager David Moyes, a permanent move couldn’t work out.

The Portugal international scored once and assisted five others in 18 games in Russia last term, and it appears that the Hammers boss is keen on a reunion.

A couple of West Ham fans would also love to have him back at the London Stadium, and here is how some of them reacted to reports linking him with the club on Twitter:

West Ham clearly need quality additions after picking up zero points in their opening two Premier League games of the campaign.

However, signing another attacking midfielder doesn’t appear to be top priority with the defence in need of an upgrade.

Spending on a position where they have enough options wouldn’t make any sense, and it will be surprising if they end up pursuing Mario’s signature.

While his versatility and quality will no doubt come handy, West Ham need to sign a defender or two instead, and that will go a long way in boosting their survival chances this season.