West Ham United defender Pablo Zabaleta names Michail Antonio as the hardest player to defend against in training

West Ham United right-back Pablo Zabaleta took to Twitter to answer questions from fans this afternoon, and he has revealed that he is already doing his coaching badges as he plans for life after retiring.
The 35-year-old has a few months left on his contract at the London Stadium and is expected to leave at the end of the season.
Zabaleta has spent 18 seasons as a professional football, with 12 of them in the English top-flight, and is edging closer to hanging his boots.
A fan suggested that the Hammers defender would make a fine manager, and he replied thus:
Yes I’m doing my coaching badges https://t.co/jm02dzcRFQ
— West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) May 12, 2020
The former Manchester City star also revealed that Michail Antonio is the hardest West Ham player to defend against in training, dubbing the 30-year-old an absolute beast.
Michail Antonio. Absolutely a beast https://t.co/25LkB2E1NC
— West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) May 12, 2020
The injury-prone forward is definitely a thorn in the flesh of opposition defenders on his day, and he could have been one of the best wingers in the league were it not for his constant injuries.
West Ham will hope Antonio can return to full fitness to help boost their survival chances anytime the campaign resumes.
The Hammers are currently 16th in the Premier League table with nine games left, with only goal difference separating them from the drop zone.