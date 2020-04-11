West Ham United will listen to offers for £36m attacker: report

West Ham United will consider selling Felipe Anderson during the next transfer window as manager David Moyes plans to rebuild the first-team squad for the 2020/21 season.
Anderson joined the Hammers from Lazio in July 2018 for a then club-record fee of £36m and he had an impressive debut campaign under Manuel Pellegrini, where he registered 10 goals and five assists across all competitions.
However, the Brazilian has struggled to produce the same level of performances during his second season with the club and has contributed just one goal and five assists from 24 appearances – six of which have come under David Moyes, who replaced Pellegrini at the helm in late December.
According to The Mirror, the east London outfit will look at the prospect of selling the 26-year-old, considering they are well stocked in the attacking department with the likes of Andriy Yarmolenko, Michaeil Antonio, Manuel Lanzini and winter signing Jarrod Bowen at the manager’s disposal.
The same publication suggests that Napoli have their sights on signing Anderson as a possible replacement for Jose Callejon, who is likely to leave the club on a free when his contract expires in the summer.
Anderson showed signs of coming into form when Moyes took charge of the club but he thereafter sustained a back injury which kept him sidelined for five weeks between January and February.
On his return, he barely made an impact for the Hammers and was restricted to just 69 minutes of first-team action in the four matches where he was picked before the coronavirus shutdown.
Judging by the inconsistent form, it appears worthwhile for the Hammers to sanction his sale during the off-season. Anderson, meanwhile, could benefit from a move to familiar surroundings in the Serie A, where he made a name for himself with Lazio.
