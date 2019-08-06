West Ham United co-owner David Gold appears to hint club could be done in the summer transfer window

West Ham United have made five signings this summer, completing the latest this morning, and they might be done in the transfer window.
33-year-old goalkeeping duo Roberto and
David Martin have arrived from Espanyol and Millwall respectively for free, while Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals was snapped up from Villarreal.
French striker Sebastien Haller, formerly of Eintracht Frankfurt, is West Ham’s new club-record signing, while 18-year-old Goncalo Cardoso, who arrived from Boavista is set to link up with Manuel Pellegrini’s first-team.
With the goalkeeping, defensive, midfield and striking departments all strengthened, it appears that West Ham won’t be signing any more players this summer going by co-owner David Gold’s Tweet.
He claimed that the current 25-man squad is the best he has ever been involved with, and might have hinted that it is the final list the club will be submitting before the end of the week.
This is the best 25 squad of players I’ve ever been involved with including the management team. dg https://t.co/v32mUlAp2m
— David Gold (@davidgold) August 6, 2019
The transfer window shuts 5 pm on Thursday, and while West Ham could still make one or two more signings, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if they don’t as Gold might have just already dropped the hint.
The Hammers kick off their Premier League campaign with a clash against Manchester City on Saturday.