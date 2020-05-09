West Ham United clear on their stance for Declan Rice amid Chelsea interest

According to ClaretandHugh, West Ham United have no plans of selling midfielder Declan Rice for a knockdown price amid the interest from London rivals Chelsea.
The 21-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Hammers since his debut in 2017 and he is currently regarded as one of the undisputed starters in the club’s midfield.
Earlier last month, it was revealed that the Blues are interested in signing their former graduate but they won’t get him on the cheap with the Hammers reluctant to accept anything less than £70m for his sale.
A ‘highly-placed’ source from the east London outfit has now told ClaretandHugh that there have been no approaches for the player while the club have no plans of lowering the asking price due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve said before he’s the last player we would think of selling. There have been no inquiries and were there to be they would be knockdown bids. We aren’t going there when his value can only rise and rise over future seasons should a deal ever be on,” The unnamed source said.
Chelsea are currently well stocked in the defensive midfield department with the presence of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and the young Billy Gilmour.
As such, there does not seem the need for further reinforcement in the position unless one of the above-mentioned players head through the exit door during the summer.
Jorginho has been linked with a possible exit from the Blues but it is reported that they may struggle to recoup more than £35m from the Italian’s sale.
Taking this into regard, Rice appears set to remain with the Hammers next term and it would come as a surprise, if any club meets the £70m price tag in the current financial climate.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com