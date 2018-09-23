West Ham United vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea go head-to-head with West Ham United on Sunday hoping to return to the top of the Premier League.
Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Southampton moved them to the top of the standings, but a two-goal win for the Blues would see them regain first place.
Chelsea head into the game at the London Stadium on the back of a 1-0 win at PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday.
West Ham picked up their first points of the new campaign with a 3-1 success at Everton last weekend.
The Hammers took four points off Chelsea last season, winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.
The home side are priced at 17/4 to win the game, with Chelsea available at 8/13 and the draw on offer at 16/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
1️⃣ change with Antonio starting up front. pic.twitter.com/yfM8EC6L5N
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 23, 2018
Here is your Chelsea team today! 👊 #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/D4WefmzGYl
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 23, 2018