West Ham United and Newcastle United are interested in signing Southampton’s Mario Lemina

According to The Guardian, Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina this summer, and they can land him for £7 million.

The Gabon international is currently on a season-long loan at Fulham, and while the London side would love to sign him permanently, they are staring at relegation in the face and will not be able to recruit his services for next season if they drop to the Championship.





Lemina, 27, has featured in 30 games across all competitions for Scott Parker’s side, and his performances have impressed both West Ham and Newcastle.

They have both made initial contact with the midfielder’s representatives over a potential transfer, and it will be interesting to see which of them wins the race for his signature.

Lemina has two years left on his Southampton contract, but he is not wanted at the club and had to spend last season on loan at Galatasaray.

He joined the Saints from Juventus in 2017 for a then club-record £15m fee, and he will be keen to continue playing Premier League football next season.

Newcastle could do with Lemina’s quality in the middle of the park, but whether he will be interested in another relegation battle next term remains to be seen.

On the other hand, West Ham will most likely be playing European football next season, with a top-four finish still very much feasible.

Lemina played in Europe with Juventus and Galatasaray, and he is likely to join the Hammers ahead of the Magpies if that opportunity comes knocking.

Newcastle fans will love to have the midfielder at St. James’ Park, and they took to Twitter to react thus to the reports:

Definitely welcome signing — Josh (@JSpence24) April 29, 2021

he’d actually be perfect — evan (@evan_milburn) April 29, 2021

Yes please — Sam🇸🇦 (@sxmnufc_) April 29, 2021

I’d love him. Absolutely quality player — Michael Cantwell (@mickycantwell) April 29, 2021

Decent Hard working midfielder who can score a goal id definitely be snapping him up for that price — Mike Smith (@Swishter16) April 29, 2021

Champions League chasing West Ham or perennial relegation battlers Newcastle, tough call for him. 😂 — Scott Eddowes (@scott_eddowes) April 29, 2021

we should be all over this — ً (@nufcdylan) April 29, 2021

