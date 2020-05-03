West Ham United aiming to replace Sebastien Haller with Michy Batshuayi

West Ham United are looking at the prospect of replacing Sebastien Haller with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer, a report from The Express claims.
Haller joined the Hammers in a club-record £45m deal from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and he made a positive start to the campaign with four goals and one assist from the opening seven Premier League games.
The Frenchman has since struggled to find the same consistency and he has been able to add only three more goals to his tally from his next 20 appearances in the English top-flight.
According to The Express, the east London outfit are considering the sale of their main striker at the end of the campaign and they could replace him with Batshuayi.
However, the Belgium international won’t come on the cheap for the Hammers and it is suggested that the Blues will demand around £40m for the striker’s departure.
Batshuayi has barely made the starting lineup for the Blues in the league since joining them from Marseille in 2016 and his current contract expires at the end of next season.
Considering this, it’s surprisingly that the Blues have placed a £40m price tag on his head and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers are willing to meet the valuation in full.
Batshuayi has scored only eight times from 48 league appearances for the Blues but he has caught the eye during his short-term loan stints with Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace.
His most recent loan spell came with Roy Hodgson’s side during the second half of the previous campaign where he was impressive with five goals from 11 league outings.
Meanwhile, Haller will have the chance to redeem himself when the season resumes after the coronavirus shutdown and it will be interesting to see whether he can change the club’s stance on him.
