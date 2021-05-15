West Ham United ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for West Bromwich Albion’s Sam Johnstone

West Ham United have moved ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to Football Insider.

The Manchester United academy graduate is expected to remain in the top-flight following the Baggies’ relegation, and he is not short of suitors amongst the teams in the top half of the Premier League table.





Sportslens View

Spurs want to bring in a replacement for Hugo Lloris with just a year left on his current deal, and they reckon Johnstone would be perfect for the job.

However, their lack of a permanent manager appears to have given West Ham a chance in the race.

Leeds United have also been linked with the 28-year-old who currently tops the charts for most saves made (148) in the Premier League this term, but it is the Hammers that are now favourites to land him from the look of things.

While Lukasz Fabianski has a year left on his deal after recently signing an extension, West Ham boss David Moyes is preparing for the future and he reckons Johnstone would be a quality replacement for the 36-year-old.

The West Brom star is not only great in goal and making saves, he is also comfortable with the ball on his feet, and England manager Gareth Southgate handed him a call-up during the last international break as a result.

The Three Lions boss praised him for keeping up a very good level of performance in a team who have had a difficult season, commending him for being very good.

West Ham could do with such a quality goalie as they look to establish themselves as European regulars, and pipping Spurs to his signature would make a lot of sense.

