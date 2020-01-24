West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Glasgow Rangers defender Connor Goldson.
The Gers defender has been in superb form this season, and the latest West Ham transfer news will surely excite the fans.
David Moyes has insisted this week that he is looking to bolster the squad, and at the same time admitted that the Hammers may struggle to land any player this month.
The Hammers find themselves 17th in the table, sharing same points with other relegation contenders.
They are only separated by a better goal difference.
With West Ham having conceded 38 goals already in the Premier League, it seems Moyes has prioritised bolstering the defence.
According to reports from Football Insider, West Ham are considering Goldson as an option as they eye a potential summer deal.
West Ham feel that they need a centre-back in the summer, amid doubts over the futures of Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna.
Smart signing but there’s a catch
The 27-year-old joined the Ibrox club from Brighton 18 months ago for a reported fee of £3 million.
He has established himself as a key player for Steven Gerrard’s side, and is now valued at more than £6 million.
Rangers certainly won’t entertain any offers for him this month as he is vital in their quest to land the Scottish Premiership title.
Nevertheless, he would be a smart signing for the Hammers if they can secure a deal for him.
Goldson, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Ibrox contract, has reignited his career at Rangers, and would be a good addition to the side.
Having said that, he is a potential target for the summer. West Ham need players now.
The focus should be on how the squad can be developed this month with only a few days left for the window to slam shut.
It remains to be seen whether the Hammers make any move for Goldson this month, although Rangers are likely to reject any offers for their star defender.