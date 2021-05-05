West Ham, Tottenham and Manchester United keen on Sam Johnstone

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be keen on signing Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion.

ESPN add that Manchester United are keeping tabs on their former goalkeeper as well.





The 28-year-old has been an outstanding performer for the Baggies this season and it is no surprise but the other Premier League clubs are keen on snapping him up.

Tottenham star Hugo Lloris has been linked with a move away from the club and Johnstone could be his ideal long term replacement.

The West Brom goalkeeper is well settled in the Premier League and he should be able to come in and make an immediate impact at Spurs.

Furthermore, West Ham are looking for a long term replacement for Lukasz Fabianski as well. The Polish goalkeeper is 36 and Johnstone could replace him at the London club.

The 28-year-old is too good to play in the Championship and he is likely to move on if West Brom are relegated this season.

According to the Telegraph, the player is valued at £20 million and that should be quite reasonable for his suitors.

Johnstone is still only 28 and he has peak years ahead of him. He could sort out Spurs/West Ham’s goalkeeping situation for the long run.

The former United keeper deserves to play at a higher level and a move to Spurs or West Ham would be the ideal step up in his career right now.

The Hammers have a chance of securing European football for the next season and it will be interesting to see if that can give them an edge in the pursuit of Johnstone.

