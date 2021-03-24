West Ham target available for cheap this summer

Valencia forward Maxi Gomez could be available for as little as £15 million this summer, according to a report by AS.

Gomez joined Valencia in the summer transfer window of 2019 from Celta Vigo in a cash plus player exchange deal which saw Santi Mina and Jorge Saenz move in the opposite direction.





His move to Valencia hasn’t gone as planned. He has scored just 15 La Liga goals in the last two seasons in 57 outings, while Los Che are set to finish outside of the European places for the second season running.

The Spanish side have hit some financial difficulty following the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that certain players could be available for a cut-price deal. Gomez is believed to be one of those players, with AS claiming that they will accept £15m for the forward.

West Ham United were strongly linked to the Uruguayan prior to his move to Valencia. Back in June 2019, Sky Sports reported that the Hammers had bid £29m for the forward, which had been accepted.

Two years on, it remains unclear whether the East Londoners will maintain their interest in the 24-year-old. His form over the last two seasons will have made him a less attractive prospect.

However, he is still reasonably young, and could flourish in a strong side.

Furthermore, West Ham will likely be in the hunt for a new forward in the summer. Michail Antonio is currently the only senior striker at the London Stadium. The former Nottingham Forest man is set to turn 31 this week.

For now, David Moyes’ side will be focused on their push for European football next summer. They currently occupy fifth place in the Premier League, sitting just two points off Chelsea in the Champions League spots.

Read also: David Moyes comments on Jesse Lingard’s future at West Ham