West Ham surely must sign Samri Nasri after Jack Wilshere setback

19 December, 2018 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham have been linked heavily with a move for Samir Nasri and the Hammers must sign him, even on a short-term deal, after Jack Wilshere suffered another injury setback.

The Hammers signed Wilshere in the summer on a free transfer, and the 26-year-old has only five Premier League appearances before being ruled out with an ankle injury.

The Sun reported earlier this week that Wilshere could face a long spell out of action with his ankle problems. The injury-prone midfielder may need further surgery which could rule him out of the season.

Last month, Goal reported that Nasri is training with the Hammers as he prepares to return from a doping ban. West Ham have been touted as the potential destination for Nasri, given the presence of Manuel Pelegrini, but no deal has been agreed yet.

With Wilshere injured, Pellegrini must sign the two times Premier League winner. The Hammers have reportedly been impressed by Nasri in training, and signing him means it is a no-brainer.

West Ham could offer the 31-year-old a short term deal, and depending on his performance can extend his deal to another year or two.

