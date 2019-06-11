West Ham submit offer for Pablo Fornals

West Ham are looking to sign the La Liga midfielder Pablo Fornals this summer.
According to an interview on CalcioNapoli24 (translated by SportWitness), the Hammers have submitted a €27m offer for the player.
Journalist Marcello Calvano claims that the two clubs will begin negotiations now.
The 23-year-old Villarreal midfielder has done well in Spain and he could prove to be a quality addition to Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
The Hammers are in need of a creative midfielder after the departure of Samir Nasri.
Fornals is an attacking midfielder who plays centrally. The 23-year-old can play in the wide positions as well. His excellent dribbling ability allows him to operate out wide.
The Spaniard is a very good passer in the final third as well. He will help create more chances for the likes of Arnautovic next season.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can get the deal over the line now. They certainly have the finances to pull it off.
Some of the West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links. Here are the reactions from earlier.
A lot of people saying he’s absolutely quality and for €26m, it would be one of the signings of the summer.
— 🛠 (@CallumWHU__) June 11, 2019
He plays anywhere in the midfield.
— Then Like My Dreams (@tlmdwhu) June 11, 2019
Quality player. Sooner have Chukwueze as need a r/winger more than a CAM
— Marc Climpson (@MarcClimpson) June 11, 2019
He’s quality
— Danny (@DannyGJL33) June 11, 2019
I think that’s exactly what we need.
— COYI!!! (@Nathanbi77) June 11, 2019
He’s an absolutely outrageously good player with room yet to grow
— chaz⚡ (@ChazzSM) June 11, 2019