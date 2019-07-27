West Ham submit offer for Guillermo Maripán

West Ham have been linked with the La Liga defender Guillermo Maripan for a while now.
According to a report from Diario OK (translated by Sportwitness), the Hammers have now submitted a €15m (£13.5) offer for the player.
Maripan has a €25m release clause and it will be interesting to see whether Alaves are willing to accept Hammers’ offer for him.
West Ham need to add more depth and quality to their back four and Maripan could prove to be a solid addition.
He might be tempted to move to the Premier League as well. It would be a step up from Alaves. However, the two clubs will have to find an agreement first.
Pellegrini will want his team to challenge for the Europa slots next year and the Hammers will have to tighten up at the back in order for that to happen.
They have improved their attack significantly with the additions of Fornals and Haller.
A defender should be their top priority now. Maripan could be the ideal partner for Issa Diop next season.
Also, the 25-year-old is unlikely to cost a lot either. Even if the Hammers pay his release clause, the deal could be worth it for them.