West Ham submit offer for Duvan Zapata

West Ham are interested in signing the Serie A striker Duvan Zapata this month.
According to a TMW report translated by Calciomercato, the Hammers have already submitted a bid for the Atalanta forward.
The report adds that the offer is around €40 million but it has been rejected.
The Colombian is on loan at Atalanta this season and the Italian side have the option to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell.
So far he has been in red hot form for his new side. Zapata has scored 17 goals in all competitions for them this season.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers return with an improved offer again this month.
West Ham are desperate to bring in attacking reinforcements. Marko Arnautovic is angling for a move to the Chinese Super League and Pellegrini cannot afford to sell him without bringing someone in.
Arnautovic has been a key player for the Chilean and his departure could derail West Ham’s season unless there is adequate cover.
Zapata has the qualities to shine in English football but convincing his club to sell him will be quite a challenge for West Ham.