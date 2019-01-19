West Ham submit offer for Andrea Belotti

West Ham are interested in signing the Serie A striker Andrea Belotti.
The highly rated forward has attracted a lot of interest with his performances for Torino and the Hammers have submitted an offer for him.
According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, West Ham’s offer is worth around 40 million pounds.
The 25-year-old has scored 62 goals in 129 games for the Serie A side and he is being looked at as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic.
The Austrian has been linked with a move away from West Ham this month. Apparently, he could be heading to the Chinese Super League.
West Ham need to sign a quality replacement and Belotti would be superb. He is one of the best young forwards around Europe and he has the tools to succeed in the Premier League.
The Italian poacher’s style should suit English football as well.
Torino will not want to sell their star player at this stage of the season and West Ham might be forced to wait until the end of this season.
According to Football Italia, Torino might consider the offer if the Hammers come back with a sum of around 60 million Euros.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can pull off a mega money move for the striker this month.
