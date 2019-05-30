West Ham submit offer for Alexis Claude-Maurice

West Ham are looking to sign the highly rated Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice.
According to Soccerlink, Arsenal are keen on the player as well and both London clubs have submitted an offer for the player now.
However, Arsenal’s offer has been turned down and the Gunners are looking to return with a better offer.
Claude-Maurice has scored 14 goals this past season with Lorient and he is regarded as a top quality talent in France.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a deal with Lorient for the player now.
They certainly have the resources to convince the French outfit.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side are in desperate need of reinforcements in attack and the youngster could prove to be very useful.
Andy Carroll has left the club and the likes of Lucas Perez and Javier Hernandez could be on their way out as well.
West Ham must sign a quality attacker and the Lorient ace would be ideal.
The 20-year-old is a target for French clubs Lyon, Lille and PSG as well and therefore the Hammers will have to secure his services soon.