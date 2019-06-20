West Ham submit offer for Alexis Claude-Maurice

West Ham have submitted an offer for the Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice.
The highly-rated attacker managed to score 14 goals last season and he has been linked with quite a few Premier League clubs this summer.
As per Le10sport, the Hammers have made an offer in excess of £9 million for the player.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the French club now.
Claude-Maurice is one of the most talented young attackers in France right now and it would be a major coup for West Ham if they manage to sign him.
The youngster has all the qualities to develop into a world-class attacker in future.
Manuel Pellegrini’s management might be the key to unlocking his potential. The Chilean is a top quality manager and the chance to work with him could tempt Claude-Maurice.
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer. Whoever manages to sign him will have landed a future superstar.
As for West Ham, they certainly need a player of his profile who can play as a wide attacker and add pace/flair/goals to the side.
They have done well to improve their midfield with the signing of Fornals and Pellegrini should look to improve his attacking options now.
If the Hammers manage to land the youngster for a fee of around £9 million, it could prove to be a genuine masterstroke from Pellegrini in the long run.