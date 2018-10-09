West Ham submit new contract offer for Declan Rice

West Ham have submitted a new contract offer to Declan Rice.
The highly talented youngster turned down their previous offer and the Hammers are willing to renegotiate.
According to Evening Standard, the new offer is worth around £46,000-per-week. The player will receive a fixed wage of £21,000 per week, a £5,000 salary increase after every 15 Premier League games and £20,000 for every start.
It will be interesting to see how the player and his representatives react to this offer.
Rice is nearing the end of his current deal and West Ham must do everything in his power to secure his long-term future. He is clearly the most talented young player at the club and he could develop into a Premier League star.
The report adds that West Ham are looking to agree on an extension but if their latest offer is turned down, there will be no further talks this season.
Although the decision of the club is worrying and it could cost them Rice’s services, they cannot afford to overpay a young player as it would set a bad example.
Having said that, Rice is good enough to start for Premier League teams now and he could get more money at another club if he moves in the summer.