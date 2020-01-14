West Ham submit bid for Neil Etheridge

West Ham are interested in signing the Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge.
According to Football Insider, the 29-year-old is being looked at as a replacement for the injured Fabianski and the Hammers have already made their move.
As per the report, West Ham have submitted a £7m bid for the player.
West Ham cannot afford to rely on David Martin to play every game for now and they must look to sign someone better.
David Moyes is already under pressure to improve his side’s performances and he will need proper signings.
Etheridge has been linked with a move away from the Welsh club and he could prove to be a good addition to the West Ham side.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a deal for Etheridge now. The 29-year-old is thought to have fallen out of favour at Cardiff and he was dropped for the derby game against Swansea.
He did well in the Premier League with Cardiff and he could be the ideal backup for Fabianski.
The Hammers were expected to sign Randolph from the Championship this month but there question marks over his fitness. However, the deal hasn’t completely collapsed yet and the Hammers are still waiting for his medical results.