West Ham submit bid for Nahitan Nandez

West Ham are looking to sign the Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez this month.
According to TMW (translated by Daily Star), the Hammers have submitted an offer of around €40m for the player.
It will be interesting to see if Cagliari accept the offer from the Premier League side. The Italian side are thought to be considering the offer.
The Hammers are keen on improving their midfield options and Nandez could prove to be a decent addition.
He will add workrate and defensive cover to West Ham’s midfield. West Ham need his energy in their midfield and his aggressive tackling will help them set the tempo of the game as well.
The 24-year-old has proven himself in the Serie A and at the international level with Uruguay. He should be able to adapt to English football.
The Hammers have been linked with Nzonzi in the recent weeks as well.
West Ham star Mark Noble is 32 now and he won’t be able to start every game. Moyes needs to find a long term partner for Declan Rice.
If Nandez manages to adapt to the English game, he could sort out that role for the foreseeable future.