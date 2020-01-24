West Ham submit bid for Matty Cash

West Ham are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest right back Matty Cash.
According to Sky Sports, the Premier League outfit have already submitted a £12m offer for the player.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can agree on a deal with the Championship outfit now. They are in need of full backs and the interest in Cash makes sense.
The youngster has proven his quality with Forest and he looks ready to make the step up now.
The 22-year-old is a target for AC Milan and Southampton as well.
West Ham have Fredericks and Zabaleta as their right backs but neither have been reliable this season. Cash could prove to be a superb long term investment for them.
Meanwhile, Forest are fighting for promotion and they might not be keen on weakening their squad. They will want to hold on to Cash until the summer.
West Ham have the resources to tempt them and it will be interesting to see what happens over the next few days.
Convincing the player shouldn’t be tough. He will be keen on making the step up to the Premier League just like any other talented young player.