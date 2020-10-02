West Ham submit bid for Duje Caleta-Car

West Ham United have submitted a bid for the Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car.

According to GFFN, the 24 year old would be available this summer but West Ham’s offer is thought to be way off the required asking price.





It will be interesting to see if the Hammers improve their offer for the Marseille defender in the coming hours.

There is no doubt that the Hammers need to improve at the back if they want to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season.

David Moyes needs to bring in a quality long-term partner for Issa Diop and the 24 year old Croatian certainly fits the profile.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in Caleta-Car’s career and he is likely to be tempted to make the move.

West Ham United certainly have the resources to pull off a signing like this and it remains to be seen how desperate they are to sign the defender.

Marseille will be looking to recoup as much as they can for the player this late in the window. With West Ham hunting for a centre back, the French club might look to make the most of their desperation and demand a premium.