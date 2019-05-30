Blog Columns Site News West Ham submit bid for Alavés defender Guillermo Maripán

30 May, 2019

West Ham have reportedly submitted a bid for the Alaves defender Guillermo Maripan.

According to Mundo Deportivo (report translated by SportWitness), the Hammers may have submitted an €11.5m bid.

Maripan has done well for Alaves in La Liga this past season and he could prove to be a useful signing for the Premier League side.

The impressive central defender can chip in with goals and assists as well. He contributed to 4 goals in La Liga this past season.

Manuel Pellegrini needs to add depth to his defensive unit and Maripan would be ideal.

Currently, the Chilean has Diop, Balbuena and Ogbonna as his reliable centre back options.

If Maripan settles in well, he could partner Diop at the heart of West Ham’s defence next season.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can get the deal over the line now.

Alaves will not want to lose a key player this summer and West Ham might have to come up with a better offer if they truly want to sign the 25-year-old.

The Hammers need to improve their squad in order to challenge for the Europa League positions next season and signing a player like Maripan would be a step in the right direction.

