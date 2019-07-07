West Ham submit £44.8m offer for Maxi Gomez

West Ham have been linked with a move for Maxi Gomez for a while now.
Sky Sports are now reporting that the Hammers have triggered the player’s release clause. Apparently, an offer of around £44.85m has been submitted to Celta Vigo.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club can agree on personal terms and get the deal over the line now.
West Ham have improved their creativity with the signing of Fornals this summer and they need to improve their goalscoring department now.
The signing of Gomez would more or less complete Pellegrini’s starting lineup.
The Uruguayan has done very well in La Liga and he has the talent to transform West Ham’s attack next season. His style of play should help him adapt to Premier League football with ease.
The hardworking forward has the technical ability to thrive alongside the likes of Lanzini, Anderson and Fornals next season.
Gomez scored 13 goals in La Liga last term and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Arnautovic and Hernandez.
The player has been linked with Everton and Valencia as well.
West Ham have the financial means to win this race and they should do everything in their power to convince the player to join them now.